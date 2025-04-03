Four Maltese artists — Kevin Sciberras, Christine Porter Lofaro, Henry Falzon, and Andrew Micallef — come together in a collective exhibition titled Earth, Water, Wind and Fire

United by a deep connection to nature and its elemental forces, each artist offers a unique interpretation of the natural world, reflecting its raw power, subtle beauty, and enduring presence in our lives. Through diverse styles and mediums, this exhibition explores the poetic and symbolic resonance of the four classical elements — from the grounded strength of earth to the dynamic movement of wind, the fluidity of water, and the transformative energy of fire.

Read the full story at Times2.