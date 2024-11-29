A 29-year-old man is in a critical condition after he found himself in trouble while in a swimming pool at a gym in Siġġiewi on Thursday night.

When emergency services reached the gym on Triq Ħal Farruġ at around 9.30pm, the Żabbar man was unconscious.

Bystanders told paramedics that they had lifted him out of the pool and administered first aid while they waited for an ambulance.

The victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for medical treatment. Doctors have said he is in a serious condition.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case. The police are also investigating.