A man has died after reportedly falling down a lift shaft in Sliema.

Police confirmed the death on Saturday afternoon and said that a 64-year-old man from Santa Luċija fell around four storeys in a private residence.

The incident occurred at around 12pm on Triq Stella Maris.

It is understood that the man, a Maltese national, was working on the lift of an apartment block when he fell down the shaft.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has opened an inquiry.

A join investigation by the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority is ongoing.

One person who was in the vicinity of the incident told Times of Malta that work had been ongoing to construct a penthouse on an existing building.

Reportedly alterations to the lift were being made so that it could reach the newly constructed floor.