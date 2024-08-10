A 65-year-old man died on Saturday while walking close to the sea at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq’s White Rocks area.

Police were called to the scene at around 9am, they said in a statement, following a request for emergency assistance.

Initial indications are that the man, who lived in Paola, was taking a walk on rocks close to the water when he fell.

A medical team pronounced him dead at the scene. No further details about the incident were provided.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is leading a probe into the case. The police are also conducting their own investigation.