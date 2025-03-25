A 30-year-old man was granted bail on Tuesday after he was accused of aggravated cocaine and ketamine possession. He is pleading not guilty.

Godwin Attard from Xagħra, Gozo, was arraigned after he was found last month in possession of 300g of cocaine with an estimated street value of €30,000.

The court heard how the man was arrested after he was observed behaving suspiciously at Triq ix-Xatt in Għajnsielem opposite Mġarr police station. A search yielded alleged cocaine wrapped in brown tape inside a pouch tied around his waist.

Inspector Josef Gauci when giving testimony, recalled a separate incident when Attard was rushed to Gozo Hospital on 9 June 2023 after he overdosed on cocaine.

The police have also issued charges over the 2023 incident.

Bail was denied during the arraignment but upheld by the Criminal Court on Tuesday despite the prosecution’s objection based on the fact that he had no fixed address nor was he employed.

Attard declared that he would live at his mother's house.

Bail was granted against a €2,000 deposit and €5,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign the bail book on a daily basis and a curfew was imposed. The court also ordered him to submit to random urine tests.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided over the court.

AG lawyer Julian Scicluna prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Mario Scerri appeared for the accused.