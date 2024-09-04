David Wellman has been identified as the 23-year-old man who died from head injuries while carrying out some work in his Tarxien home on Tuesday.

Police announced the death on Wednesday, saying the incident occurred at around 5pm in Triq il-Witja.

Wellman was given first aid on site by the Civil Protection Department and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified dead soon after.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding Wellman's death.

News of Wellman's death saw a rush of tributes, including from the Institute of Tourism Studies, of which he was an alumnus and the PN's Tarxien sectional committee.

Others who knew Wellman expressed shock to learn of his tragic loss at such a young age.

"David was a sincere and easy-going person who was always ready to help, although a caper or two was never amiss either," one man said.

"Until we meet again my friend, thank you for the sincere friendship we always had."

Another friend, who recalled memories with Wellman at ITS, expressed grief that he had died "way too young".

"You were always a man of great integrity. May you rest in peace," she said.

Another social media user said Wellman had "gone too soon".

"You will never be forgotten," he said.