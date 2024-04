A 56-year-old man died early on Friday in a traffic accident in Swieqi.

The police said the accident happened in Triq is-Swieqi at around 3am.

The victim, who lived in Żebbuġ, had been driving a Toyota Vitz that crashed into some residences.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team arrived on site to assist the driver who was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he died soon after.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.