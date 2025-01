A 31-year old man from Siggiewi was seriously injured early on Saturday morning while working in a field in the limits of Buskett, the police said.

Police were notified at around 7am that the man had sustained serious injuries while operating machinery in the field.

He was given first aid by the medical team and transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are under way.