A 56-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday in an accident in Victoria.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kapuċċini at 4pm.

The victim, who lives in Victoria, was driving a Nissan Almera that was involved in a collision with a Renault Megane that was being driven by a 19-year-old man who lives in Xewkija. A 14-year-old girl who lives in Għajnsielem was a passenger in the Renault.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.