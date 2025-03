A man was left with serious injuries after being involved in a traffic incident in Marsa on Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 7am on Triq Aldo Moro, with initial investigations suggesting the man, a Birkirkara resident, had lost control of the Sym Symphony motorbike he was riding and fell.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were certified as serious.

Police investigations are ongoing.