MAP IT recently participated in the SAP Partner Summit for Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Madrid, where MAP IT received the award for the fastest-growing partner in Greece, Cyprus, and Malta.

MAP IT director Mark Abela Schinas, remarked: "This achievement would not have been attainable without the steadfast support and trust of our esteemed clients, who continually inspire us to push the boundaries of innovation. Additionally, it reflects the relentless dedication and exceptional talents of our team members, whose hard work and commitment to excellence have been pivotal in propelling our growth and success. Together, with our clients and team, we take pride in commemorating this milestone and eagerly anticipate continuing our journey of delivering impactful solutions and steering digital transformation in the region."

This recognition signifies a significant milestone for the company, underscoring its dedication to delivering value to clients and its proficiency in leveraging SAP solutions effectively.

The SAP Partner Summit served as a platform for partners to remain informed, connected, and aligned with SAP's ecosystem for SMEs. The event provided networking opportunities and insights into SAP's latest product enhancements, particularly focusing on AI and cloud technologies.

In this edition, the emphasis was placed on:

Transitioning SAP Business One into a Cloud-based future while maintaining support for the lower mid-market segment and small businesses

Developing additional capabilities for the SAP Business Technology Platform, leveraging cloud-native technologies to facilitate customer growth and business transformation

Introducing SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition as the Cloud-based ERP solution suitable for businesses of all sizes, including large enterprises and the upper mid-market segment

Unveiling the new SAP generative AI assistant "Joule," positioned to revolutionise the SAP user experience.- Exploring GROW with SAP, the new digital experience tailored to meet the evolving needs of customers.

MAP IT also established connections with new partners, laying the foundation for future collaborations. These partnerships present an exciting opportunity for MAP IT to broaden its portfolio of solutions and deliver added value to both existing and new clients. By integrating the products and expertise of these new partners into its offerings, MAP IT aims to enhance its capacity to address a broader spectrum of client needs and challenges.

Looking forward, MAP IT remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding its presence in the region. With visionary leadership and a skilled team, the company is well-positioned for sustained success in the dynamic landscape of digital transformation.

For further inquiries about SAP Business One, please feel free to contact us at 2135 9119 or via email at info@mapitmalta.com.