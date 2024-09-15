The Phoenicia Malta has welcomed back local artist Mariam De Giorgio for her second solo exhibition, taking place in the Palm Court Lounge this month.

Following the success of her debut solo exhibition in January 2023, De Giorgio returns with a new collection titled Midsummer Diaries.

As a Maltese artist known for her distinctive style in acrylic painting and illustration, she has continued to evolve her style and technique with works that offer a unique perspective on family life and the beauty of “the everyday”. In fact, several exhibits showcase still-life elements like flower arrangements, as well as food, such as in Gurbell for Lunch.

Sunday lunch with Kunjati

At the heart of Midsummer Diaries lies a profound sense of love and joy, not only for her family but also for the world around her. Her art is a celebration of life’s small moments, reminding us of the importance of slowing down and appreciating the simple pleasures we often take for granted. For Mariam, even laying a table has importance, as can be visualised in Sunday Lunch with Kunjati. Through her paintings, viewers can feel the joy, peace, and harmony that define her life.

As the exhibition title suggests, De Giorgio’s exhibition captures the essence of an island summer, framed through the lens of her very own life that she shares with her husband and children.

Banju

This exhibition is more than just a showcase of technical skill; it is an intimate exploration of her experiences as a young mother, artist and observer of life’s fleeting moments.

The audience is invited on a visual journey that traverses outings to Malta’s picturesque beaches, the lush greenery of San Anton Gardens and the tranquil beauty of Gozo. Through her art, De Giorgio transforms the mundane into something poetic, elevating everyday scenes into vibrant celebrations of family and love.

Her work invites viewers to see the extraordinary in the ordinary: whether it is a breakfast scene under the soft morning light or a garden candlelit dinner. The paintings depict playful and tender moments with her children, illustrating the imprints that family life has on her, captured with a deep sense of warmth and affection.

Sunday read at The Phoenicia Malta

Despite her busy days, De Giorgio manages to infuse moments of reflection and serenity into her paintings, offering us glimpses into her inner world, since their family home is also very much represented in this collection.

This new body of work shows a shift in style, moving toward a looser, more fluid approach while retaining the attention to detail that has become a hallmark of her artistic voice.

De Giorgio’s exhibition captures the essence of an island summer, framed through the lens of her very own life that she shares with her husband and children

In Midsummer Diaries, the subjects ‒ whether still life compositions of fish, lemon, and flowers, or candid portraits of her children ‒ are rendered in a more relaxed and spontaneous style. These acrylic paintings exude an ethereal quality, where everyday objects such as a bath, teacups and cushions are depicted with such texture and depth that one can almost feel their presence.

Outdoor breakfast

This ability to balance looseness with intricate detailing demonstrates a growing confidence in De Giorgio’s craft, allowing her to experiment while remaining true to her distinctive style. Outdoor Breakfast is one particular painting in this regard, where the impasto of paint feels as fresh as the fried egg laid out on the plate as seen from above.

The evolution of her technique is also evident in her use of colour. The palette is bright, warm and inviting, reflective of Mediterranean summers, with Mediterranean blues, rich yellow hues and sunset tones, all of which echo the natural beauty of Malta’s landscapes. A play of shadows that was a hallmark of De Giorgio’s first exhibition returns here in An Early Morning Errand in Valletta.

Nevermind the armchair

The vibrancy of her colours not only enhances the visual appeal but also conveys the emotional resonance of her subjects. Whether capturing a child’s play on the beach or the stillness of a stack of teacups, the artist’s brushstrokes imbue her work with so much life.

Her portrayal of family life can also be particularly poignant. The tender interactions between her children and the quiet moments of togetherness are rendered with a softness and sensitivity that make her work deeply relatable.

De Giorgio’s paintings have a timeless quality to them. A particular painting of one of her daughters reading the newspaper in the same lounge where the exhibition takes place is memorable in this regard.

Saturday night Garden Banquet Let's build a sandcastle

This exhibition is therefore a testament to De Giorgio’s growing talent and her ability to create art that resonates deeply with viewers, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary within the ordinary.

The exhibition is curated by Charlene Vella. The collaboration between De Giorgio and Vella ensures that Midsummer Diaries is not just a collection of paintings, but a cohesive narrative.

Midsummer Diaries will be on display at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta, until September 30. To learn more about Mariam De Giorgio and her work, visit www.mariamdegiorgio.com or www.charlenevella.com.