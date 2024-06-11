MasterChef fans are in for a treat next month as the TV show’s three finalists will be cooking for a good cause.

MasterChef winner Nicolas Bezzina will be joined by finalists Ray George Cassar and David Camilleri Duca as they take over LOA's kitchen in St Paul’s Bay.

LOA, one of the most popular restaurants owned by the db Group, will be transformed for the charitable evening. The chefs will be serving a specially-curated three-course menu complemented with fine wines.

The evening is being co-organised by the db Foundation, the philanthropic heart of the db Group, which seeks to create meaningful change in the lives of individuals and communities facing social, environmental, educational, and health challenges.

All proceeds for the event will go to the Ursuline Sisters who work tirelessly to care for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The dinner will be held on July 2 at 8pm and minimum donation is €75 per person.

