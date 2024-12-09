The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority has ordered online platforms Shein and Temu to recall five children’s footwear products that could contain harmful chemicals.

Tests on three slippers and two boots revealed the products contained chemicals - namely cadmium, lead, phthalates and paraffin - that exceeded the legal limits.

While phthalates are normally used as plasticisers to soften and increase the flexibility of these materials, paraffin is used as a flame retardant, while lead and cadmium in dyes and paints give colour.

However, the presence of these chemicals is restricted due to the potential harm to human health, the MCCAA said in a statement.

A total of 10 children’s clothing and footwear products, including printed T-shirts, matching sets, slippers, and rain boots were tested.

While the clothing items passed the test, the footwear was not found to be compliant with the applicable regulations.

MCCAA said any Maltese consumers who purchased the products should immediately refrain from using them. They should also be contacted directly by the seller to arrange for a refund of the recalled product.

More information on marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt

Slide the photos for the product reference number.