Memorji returns for its third edition in St Francis Square, Victoria, on May 2 at 9pm. The free open-air concert is a celebration of Gozo’s rich musical legacy, blending beloved local compositions, forgotten gems and timeless international classics.

This edition carries a special significance: it marks the 50th anniversary of The Tramps’ Xemx, one of Malta’s most iconic songs.

Written by the late Domenic Grech in the 1970s for his then-girlfriend (later wife) Pauline and dedicated to Our Lady, Xemx has transcended generations, becoming part of the country’s musical and emotional heritage. 

Read the full story at Times2.

