These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Friday.

Times of Malta leads with testimony from day one of the trial of two men charged with supplying the bomb used to kill journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, with the headline ‘She was killed because of her journalistic work’. The two accused are among four standing trial for their involvement in two murders.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a Planning Authority decision to approve plans to develop a luxury resort and bungalows on the site of the derelict Comino hotel.

The newspaper’s front page picture is of mourners signing a book of condolences for the late Francis Zammit Dimech, who was buried on Thursday.

The Malta Independent chooses to lead with those same stories, with a main story that focuses on the start of the jury trial, a side piece highlighting the PA Comino decision and a front page photo of the Zammit Dimech funeral.

L-Orizzont leads with news that German fintech firm RS2 is among the bidders to buy out HSBC.