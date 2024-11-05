A 24-hour national mental health helpline received around 17,000 calls in the two years since its launch, the health minister said on Tuesday.

Launched in November 2022, the 1579 hotline provides immediate and free emotional support and guidance for anyone experiencing psychological distress.

The minister’s words came during a press conference where a series of community mental health initiatives were announced.

The proposed initiatives are part of a €4.5m investment in mental health services announced in the Budget, which the health minister said was expected to reach around 90,000 people.

Expanding on measures announced in this year’s Budget, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela announced proposals for ‘mental health first aid courses’ in groups, one-to-one sessions with mental health professionals and a ‘call out service’ for those at risk of mental health issues.

The courses would involve group training sessions to help identify those facing mental health challenges, while the one-to-one sessions would take place in the community with trained professionals, Abela explained.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela announcing the proposed initiatives on Tuesday. Photo: DOI.

The ‘call out service’, meanwhile, would involve collaboration between local councils and professionals in making phone calls to residents to see if they need help mental health support.

"For this government, accessibility to health services remains a priority. Therefore, we will continue to see that we continue to work and introduce as many services as possible,” said Abela.

Speaking alongside him, Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli said the government, through the project would be “offering free psychological help to anyone who seeks it.”

Last year, the 1579 helpline received 7,000 calls, most of which were for loneliness. Other complaints included depression, relational issues and anxiety.