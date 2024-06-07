More than two-thirds of voters currently in hospital cast their vote in the European Parliament election on Thursday, the Electoral Commission said.

A total of 859 votes were cast at Mater Dei, Karin Grech, Mount Carmel and Gozo General Hospital out of the 1279 registered voters currently residing in those facilities.

That amounts to 67.16% of the available vote.

Voting in the local council elections was marginally lower, with 882 votes cast among 1340 registered voters, for a 65.82% turnout.

Thursday was the designated voting day for registered voters who are currently residing in local state hospitals. No visitors, save for those given special dispensation to visit seriously ill relatives, were allowed at any of those hospitals throughout the day.

The general public will cast its vote in both the MEP and local council elections on Saturday, June 8.