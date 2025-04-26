The election of Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio as pope in 2013 marked a transformative era in the Catholic Church. By choosing the name Francis, in honour of St Francis of Assisi, he embraced the values of humility, peace and care for the poor – principles that would define his papacy. Inspired by Cardinal Claudio Hummes’s plea to “not forget the poor”, Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, envisioned a Church rooted in compassion, simplicity and social justice.

His motto, Miserando atque eligendo – ‘By having mercy and by choosing him’ – comes from a homily by St Bede, reflecting Jesus’s merciful call to Matthew the tax collector. For Pope Francis, it symbolised his own experience of God’s mercy as a teenager, and it encapsulated his focus on humility and the transformative power of grace.

Early in his papacy, Francis established the Council of Cardinals to advise on Church governance, which led to Praedicate Evangelium, a new apostolic constitution that restructured the Roman Curia to better support evangelisation and transparency.

In a striking departure from tradition, Pope Francis used his first Christmas address to the Roman Curia not to offer greetings but to issue a sharp critique. He denounced spiritual complacency, ambition and internal rivalries, calling them “spiritual diseases” that hindered the Church’s mission. This bold message set the tone for a papacy committed to reform and integrity.

Despite their different styles, Francis maintained a respectful and warm relationship with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Referring to him as a “wise grandfather”, he acknowledged Benedict’s theological legacy and emphasised the continuity of the Church’s mission.

The Apostolic Letter Evangelii Gaudium (2013) outlined Francis’s vision for a missionary, inclusive Church dedicated to the marginalised. His encyclicals further deepened this vision: Lumen Fidei (2013) highlighted the role of faith in the modern world; Laudato Si’ (2015) called for urgent environmental action and care for creation; and Fratelli Tutti (2020) promoted universal fraternity, dialogue and peace. These teachings reflected his commitment to justice, compassion and sustainability.

Pope Francis initiated several projects for the homeless under the Bernini Colonnade, in St Peter’s Square, including showers, restrooms, a barber service and a medical clinic. These facilities were designed to restore dignity and inclusion to those often ignored by society, underscoring his belief that the poor must be at the heart of the Church’s mission.

He also published influential works such as The Name of God Is Mercy (2016) and Let Us Dream (2020), which reflected on mercy and offered a vision for renewal in the wake of global challenges. These writings captured his call for a more inclusive, compassionate Church.

In 2015, he declared the Jubilee of Mercy, a year dedicated to experiencing and sharing God’s forgiveness, symbolised by the opening of Holy Doors around the world. This initiative emphasised reconciliation, spiritual healing and outreach to the marginalised.

Pope Francis consistently called for world peace, urging nations to choose dialogue, compassion and understanding over violence and division.

He frequently condemned war, the arms trade and the suffering caused by conflict, reminding leaders to uphold human dignity above political or economic interests.

From Ukraine to the Middle East, he appealed for ceasefires, reconciliation and respect for all human life. His message was grounded in the belief that true peace is built on justice, forgiveness and a shared commitment to the common good. Through speeches, interfaith initiatives and diplomatic efforts, Pope Francis continued to promote a global vision of peace and solidarity.

Synodality – shared leadership and listening within the Church – was central to Francis’s reforms. In 2020, he appointed Bishop Mario Grech to lead the Synod of Bishops, and, later that year, appointed Grech a cardinal.

The 2023 Synod on Synodality highlighted inclusivity, dialogue and collective discernment, affirming the Church’s need to listen and evolve.

Pope Francis’s international journeys brought his message of peace, solidarity and hope to regions marked by conflict and marginalisation, such as Iraq, Myanmar and the Central African Republic. In Malta (2022), he championed compassion for migrants and called for ethical governance and environmental responsibility.

A key theme of his papacy was interreligious dialogue. In 2019, he co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity with Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, advocating for cooperation across faiths. His visit to Singapore and participation in global religious forums reflected his call for unity, coexistence and mutual respect.

Addressing clerical sexual abuse, Pope Francis implemented critical reforms. In 2019, he abolished the “pontifical secret” in abuse cases, promoting transparency and cooperation with civil authorities. He mandated mandatory reporting and took steps to hold perpetrators accountable. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, created under his leadership, released its first global report in 2024, urging further reform.

He worked closely with Archbishop Charles Scicluna, a leading figure in addressing abuse, reinforcing his commitment to justice and accountability.

In December 2024, Pope Francis inaugurated the 2025 Jubilee Year, ‘Pilgrims of Hope’, encouraging spiritual renewal, acts of mercy and unity among Catholics worldwide through pilgrimage and reflection.

In keeping with his humble nature, Pope Francis is being buried in the Cappella Paolina, in Rome’s Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore.

Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy of compassion, humility and renewal. His papacy focused on mercy, inclusion and justice – social, environmental and spiritual.

Through his reforms, writings and leadership he reshaped the Church’s global mission, inspiring believers and non-believers alike to embrace dignity, dialogue and hope.

Frank Zammit is the Ambassador of Malta to the Holy See.