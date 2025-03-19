Roberta Metsola discussed Gaza, Ukraine and the reunification of Cyprus when she met the United Nations’ top official on Wednesday.

Metsola received Antonio Guterres at the European Parliament, which she leads as president, for talks ahead of a European Council meeting to be held on Thursday.

The two discussed the situation in the Middle East, the latest developments in Ukraine, and this week's Geneva summit on Cyprus peace settlement.

In a statement, the EP President’s office said Guterres thanked Metsola for her leadership and the European Parliament's efforts towards lasting peace in the Middle East and Ukraine, and for the parliament's support of the UN-led reunification of Cyprus. He also praised Parliament's efforts and role in defending human rights and protecting European values.

Metsola came under fire from her domestic political rival Alex Agius Saliba earlier on Wednesday, who said he had written to the EP president to urge her to push for the suspension of an EU-Israel association agreement following a flurry of deadly strikes on Gaza.

Agius Saliba said he also wanted the EU to impose sanctions targeting Israel's military-industrial complex, to make it harder for the country to manufacture weaponry.

Israeli strikes killed 970 people in Gaza in the past 48 hours, after talks to extend a ceasefire stalled. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the strikes are “only the beginning” and vowed to only negotiate further pauses in hostilities “under fire”.

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has described the Israeli attacks as “unacceptable”. EU Council President Antonio Costa said on social media that the ceasefire terms “must be respected”.

Metsola and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have yet to comment on the attacks.

Thursday’s EU Council will focus on an EU push to boost its competitiveness as well as the next steps to boost the EU’s defence capabilities, in light of developments in Ukraine.

EU leaders will also discuss the bloc’s next round of funding, migration and developments in the Middle East.

Guterres will attend a working lunch that forms part of the council meeting.