The Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society is distributing 80,000 flashcards at schools with empowering messages to combat cyberbullying and safely navigate the internet.

The flashcards will be distributed across all schools in the coming months urging children to be vigilant, to think before they post something online and to seek help when confronted with abusive visuals and messages.

Foundation chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said these flashcards, which had been crafted in collaboration with the United Nations International Telecommunications Union, represented the foundation’s commitment to providing children with the tools and resources to seek immediate, effective help in moments of need.

“We must never lose sight of our ultimate goal: prevention. Every initiative we undertake must serve the greater purpose of ending abuse before it begins. We are not merely responding to crises — we are working tirelessly to create a future where such abuse no longer exists; these flashcards are a testament to this vision,” Coleiro Preca said.

“The sobering reality is that nowhere is truly safe for children. Not even the confines of their homes or classrooms can shield them from online abuse. The internet, despite its learning potential, has also become a space where predators, harmful content, exploitation and abuse thrive; our goal is to be proactive to safeguard our children from harm."

Ms Coleiro Preca was addressing a conference themed Let’s Talk Cyber Security that brought together representatives from the police force, the Victim Support Agency, the UK’s Safer Internet Centre, the UN ITU and the Blossom project to discuss the challenges children faced and to take proactive steps to safeguard them from harm.

Children’s Rights and Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon and the Opposition leader’s wife Ann Marie Grech also addressed the conference, together with the UN ITU Office for Europe head Jaroslaw Ponder.