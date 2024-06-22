The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has urged authorities to “exercise greater discretion” when granting permissions for events in public spaces, in a thinly veiled reference to a tourist festival taking place outside Valletta.

Earlier this week, the 'Festa Rocs' event by ROCS Group, one of Malta's largest travel agencies, came under fire from Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef who called it an "embarrassment" to the capital city.

He described the event featuring large white tents outside the city gates as "cheap" and a "ħamallata" (uncultured) and said it “ridicules a historical location”.

In a statement on Saturday, the MHRA said that while commercial activities in public spaces “may be legitimate”, they could “clash with the overall image of the area.”

Stressing the “high-end” appeal of cities like Valletta, the association said “significant investments” had been made in restoring heritage sites and converting abandoned properties into more upmarket offerings.

“Any public event or activity that contradicts this vision should be relocated,” it said, pointing to “low-quality stands in front of the Malta Court of Justice selling subpar crafts, disorganised entertainment, and shops cluttering the streets with products.”

The association said it was "disappointing that, as the peak tourism season begins, the entrance to Valletta has been overtaken by private commercial activities that do not fit the desired image of Valletta.”

It said this "not only creates inconvenience by reducing access to Valletta to a few pathways but also undermines the vision authorities and the MHRA have for the city.”

But reduced access is an issue its members have come under fire for themselves, when an ambulance forced to squeeze past chairs and tables on a Valletta street in March reignited a debate about the use of public space by catering establishments.

And in April, residents from several towns gathered in the nation’s capital to protest the private sector’s excessive take-up of public space.

In seeming acknowledgment of the issue, the MHRA said in its statement on Saturday there were “no clear policies and regulations governing the use of tables and chairs in outdoor spaces throughout Valletta.”

Fears about the impacts of commercial interests on Valletta have featured prominently over the years, with residents almost seven years ago fearing a commercial takeover as the revamped Is-Suq tal-Belt neared completion.

And the issue has not gone away since, with a report from UN heritage watchdog UNESCO last year raising concerns about the impacts of commercial development on the capital.

In its statement Saturday, the association said it was "working closely with the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) to ensure Valletta offers a high-quality experience as a unique destination” and called on authorities to “exercise greater care and responsibility” when approving events.