Gaming company Soft2Bet has moved offices to The Quad as it grows its workforce.

Economy Services Minister Silvio Schembri said at the inauguration that the company employed just 30 workers a few years ago and now employs 130, with plans for further growth.

Such success, he said, was a reflection of the country's success in the gaming sector. He also pointed out that the country had been successfully developing niche areas such as video game development esports, attracting major international companies.

Soft2Bet is a casino and sportsbook operator and platform provider.

Gaming Malta CEO Charles Mizzi said the agency was working with the industry to create the most conducive environment and create new opportunities.

Those present for the inauguration of the new offices included Soft2Bet founder Uri Poliavich.