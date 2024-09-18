Veteran broadcaster Anna Bonett has been appointed non-executive chairperson of PBS while Keith Chetcuti is taking over as CEO of the national broadcaster, the culture ministry said on Wednesday. Their appointments are effective from October 1.

An engineer by profession, Chetcuti has been involved in various TV productions and worked in the private sector over the past 20 years.

The ministry said Engelbert Grech is being appointed chairperson of the PBS editorial board.

He is a graduate in communications and has worked in broadcasting for 30 years. He was film commissioner for four years. Ahead of his new appointment, Grech is resigning from the PBS board of directors.

Former journalist and news presenter Anna Bonanno will succeed him.

The changes follow the resignation earlier this month of PBS executive chairman Mark Sammut.