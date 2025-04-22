The body of a 71-year-old fisherman has been found off the coast of Comino, hours after he was reported missing.

His body was discovered at around 2pm on Tuesday following an Armed Forces of Malta search.

Rescuers found the body face down in the sea between San Niklaw Bay and Santa Maria Bay in Comino, 0.25 nautical miles from shore.

A luzzu boat, belonging to the man from Xewkija, was found close by.

An AFM spokesperson said the man likely went out fishing during the night and was reported missing in the morning. The search for him began soon after.

In a statement, police said that they were informed at around 12.45pm that a person was seen face down in the sea near the island and requested the help of the AFM.

"They brought him to shore at the Mġarr harbour but unfortunately he was certified dead," the police statement said.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is carrying out an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the case.

Fisheries minister Anton Refalo, who is originaly from Xewkija, sent his condolences to the man's family and friends.

"Sad news as we've learned that a 71-year-old Gozitan fisherman has just lost his life at sea," he wrote on social media.