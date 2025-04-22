Updated 5.40 pm

A man and a woman are wanted by the police.

“By order of the Magistrate, the names of these persons are being published with the aim of being located so that they may appear before the Court."

They are Anthony Kavanagh, 43, from Ireland and Ukrainian national Olena Ivanivna Hryhoryeva, a 55-year-old woman.

34-year-old Vladimir Zoranovic, a man from Serbia, was also wanted, but on Tuesday afternoon, police said this was no longer the case.

"Anyone who has any type of information about these persons is kindly requested to contact the Police, even anonymously, on the numbers 21224001 / 119 or at the nearest Police Station, quoting the number 11/2025," the police said in a statement.