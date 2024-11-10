The Manoel Theatre is presenting its own production of Euripides’ Medea in a version by Ben Power.

The show’s director, Bettina Paris, and Becky Camilleri, who will be playing the role of Medea, say that, through this adaptation of the classic tale, audiences will be able to recognise themselves or people they know in the story and the characters.

“This adaptation by Ben Power has never been staged in Malta before, and it does a wonderful job of bringing Medea’s story into the 21st century – without getting rid of any of the tragedy,” Paris says.

“But even beyond the adaptation, the story of Medea is so touching because Euripides chose to forgo stories of the gods and mythical tales, and he created very real and grounded tragic characters.

Becky Camilleri plays the role of Medea.

Medea is a tragedy by the ancient Greek playwright Euripides based on a myth, whose plot centres on the actions of Medea, a former princess of the kingdom of Colchis and the wife of Jason. She finds her position in the world threatened as Jason leaves her for a princess of Corinth.

The play, first performed in Athens in 431BC, is considered one of the great plays of the Western canon.

“Our production will hopefully be relatable to Maltese audiences through the story’s exploration of family, heartbreak and retribution,” says Paris.

Camilleri, playing the titular character, says the upcoming production is also compelling because it features some of Malta’s most exciting and talented actors, and in a variety of ages and dynamics, thus bringing something different to the production.

“There’s some impressive work happening on the creative team too: Matteo Depares has created an entirely original soundtrack and Sandra Mifsud is leading movement, both of which are integral to the piece,” she continues.

“On a deeper level, though, without changing the text, our production is quite clearly localised to Malta in 2024. This means that audiences will be able to recognise themselves or people that they know in the story and the characters.

“At the end of the day, the story is a domestic one: it centres around Medea and Jason, and the horrible heartbreak that follows their separation,” she continues.

Paris comments that the theatre itself was also a factor when preparing the production not least for its scale.

“In terms of design, we had to think about the size and height of our stage, and use it in the most effective way, but we’re also thinking about the different eras in conversation with each other: Ancient Greece from the original story, the baroque elements of the building and themes from both 2014 when Power adapted the story, and of course today, 2024, when it is being staged.

“It factors into how we’ve been rehearsing too, trying to fuse a naturalistic style of acting with projecting up to the back of the galleries. If you think about it, it’s not too far off from how they would have been performing in Ancient Greek amphitheatres...” says the director.

As the lead actor, Camilleri says the prospect feels somewhat overwhelming, but at the same time, “a real honour”.

“Medea is a once-in-a-lifetime role for any actor, definitely a bucket-list role. I’m feeling the pressure, but I feel very safe with the team and I can’t wait to bring this character to life on the stage,” she says.

Medea will be staged from November 15 to 17. For more information and tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt/event/medea/ or call the Manoel Theatre box office at 2124 6389.