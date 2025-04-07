The Momentum political party has called for a referendum to strike down legislative amendments that curtail the public's right to seek magisterial inquiries.

The amendments were approved by parliament last week and President Myriam Spiteri Debono told media that in terms of the constitution, she had no choice but to sign the bill.

Momentum said it was appealing to all NGOs, civil society and political parties, particularly the PN, to form a referendum committee with a view to collecting the signatures of 10% of the voting population necessary to kick-start the referendum.

In terms of the law, the process for holding a referendum to strike down the law starts with the submission to the Electoral Commission of a petition signed by at least 10% of eligible voters, demanding the referendum and giving the reasons for it.

Once the signatures are verified, the commission submits the petition to the Constitutional Court, which will hear submissions by those in favour or against a referendum. The court shall then decide "whether any of the grounds for not holding the referendum exist and if no such grounds exist it shall decree that the referendum may be held."