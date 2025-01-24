A 36-year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle in the Tal-Qroqq tunnels yesterday evening, police have said.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm on Thursday evening in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, with the victim being identified as a 36-year-old Italian man living in Birkirkara.

A police investigation revealed that the man was driving his Honda motorcycle through the tunnel when for some reason he lost control of the bike, crashed into the wall and fell off the vehicle.

The man was given first aid on-site by a medical team before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He unfortunately died shortly after.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has opened an inquiry into the case and a police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.