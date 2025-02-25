A motorcyclist was injured when his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a car which did not stop, the police said.

The incident happened just before midnight on Monday as the Suzuki motorcycle was being driven in Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud in Hamrun.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist from Sta Venera was assisted by a medical team and hospitalised.

The police also reported that earlier on Monday, a man and a woman were hurt when their car crashed into a pole in Triq Marfa, Mellieħa. The accident happened at 2.15pm when a Toyota Ractis driven by a 50-year-old woman from Victoria, Gozo, crashed into an electricity pole. The woman and a 29-year-old man who was a passenger were both seriously hurt.