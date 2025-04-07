A motorcyclist was injured late on Sunday in a collision with a car, the second such incident of the day.

The accident happened at 8.45pm in Triq Buqana, the road below Rabat, and involved a Kia Avella car driven by a 25-year-old man from Santa Luċija and a Kymco Agility motorcycle driven by a 41-year-old man from  Birkirkara.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and is receiving hospital treatment, the police said.

The earlier accident took place at 8.30am in Triq Zufran, Attard and also involved a collision between a car and a motorcycle. 

