A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after a traffic accident in Sliema on Wednesday night.

The police said the incident between a Dacia Duster, driven by a 47-year-old Filipino national, and a Kymco Agility motorbike, driven by a 51-year-old Sliema resident took place in Rudolph Street at around 6pm.

The motorcyclist was given first aid on the spot before he was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. His injuries are considered grievous.

Police are investigating.