A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash in Mosta.

In a statement, the police said the incident happened at around 9.30 am in Triq San Pawl tal-Qlieħa, Mosta.

The collision involved a Toyota Hilux, driven by a 43-year-old man from Mġarr, and a Piaggo motorcycle driven by a 46-year-old man from Mellieħa.

The 46-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified with suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.