A motorist was killed and a passenger was injured in a crash at the mouth of the Kirkop tunnels late on Monday evening.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to rescue the two from the wreckage of their car.

The driver died on the scene while the passenger was hospitalised.

Sources said no other cars were involved in the crash.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is holding an inquiry. The police are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.