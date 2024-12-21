Movements in Equity and Bond Indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index returned to positive territory after a two consecutive week increase. The index increased by 0.02%, as it closed at 8,403.240 points. The total weekly turnover remained flat, generating €0.4m as a result of 137 transactions. Out of 23 active equities, seven closed higher while another 10 ended the week in the red.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index headed north, as it gained 0.2%, to close at 1,179.731 points. Out of 73 active issues, 29 headed north while another 26 closed in the opposite direction. The 3.75% AX Group plc Unsecured Bonds 2029 Series was the best performer, as it closed 4.2% higher at €99.98. On the other hand, the 4.5% BNF Bank plc Unsecured Subordinated Bonds 2027-2032 ended the week 3.5% lower at €96.50.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed in the red, retracting by 0.5% as it closed at 953.774 points. A total of 18 issues were active, two of which advanced while another 13 traded lower. The top performer was the 3.40% MGS 2042, as it registered a 1.2% increase, ending the week at €102. Conversely, the 4.00% MGS 2043 lost 1.9%, as it finished the week at the €106 price level.

Top Market Movements

International Hotel Investments plc experienced a 4% increase in its share price, closing at a weekly high of €0.468. Trading activity was relatively low, as 4,700 shares exchanged hands across three trades worth €2,091.

HSBC Bank Malta plc experienced a 2.1% increase in its share price, closing at a weekly high of €1.44. Trading activity included 25 trades of 58,329 shares, and a total trading value of €82,416.

APS Bank plc experienced a decline of 2.6% in its share price, closing at €0.56. The equity traded at a weekly high of €0.565 and a low of €0.555. Trading activity involved 11 trades of 43,431 shares, generating a turnover of €24,338.

The share price of Lombard Bank Malta plc fell by 3.7%, closing at €0.79. Trading activity included two transactions of 4,280 shares worth €3,381.

A sole transaction of 7,200 Mapfre Middlesea plc shares pushed the share price 6.9% higher. The equity ended the week at €1.40, generating a turnover of €10,080.

Malita Investments plc experienced a 5.7% decline in its share price, closing at €0.50. The equity was active at a weekly high of €0.51 and a low of €0.50. A total of 28,000 shares exchanged hands across two deals, recording a trading turnover of €14,200.

PG plc shares declined 2.7% , closing at a weekly low of €1.81. A total of 5,633 shares were executed across seven trades as €10,388 was generated in turnover.

The share price of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc retracted by 1.5%, ending the week at €6.60. A total of €17,211 was generated as a result of 2,636 shares traded across seven transactions.

Malta International Airport plc saw its share price fall by 0.9%. Despite closing at €5.80, the equity traded at a weekly high of €5.90 and a low of €5.70. This was the outcome of 13 transactions of 8,705 shares, generating €50,935 in turnover.

GO plc headed south as a result of 15,749 shares exchanged across 11 deals. The equity finished the week at €2.64, translating to a 1.5% decrease in its share price. Total turnover for the week was €42,085.

Company Announcements

Tigne Mall plc announced that the squeeze-out process for the remaining shares has been concluded. Marsamxett Properties Ltd is the registered owner of the entirety of the ordinary shares issued, save for one ordinary share which is held by Hili Ventures Ltd.

HSBC Bank Malta plc shall hold an extraordinary general meeting on February 13, 2025 for the disclosure of information in connection with a potential transaction involving substantial shareholding.

Santumas Shareholdings plc is scheduled to meet on December 23, 2024 to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the six months ending October 31, 2024.

MaltaPost plc reported an increase in after tax profit of 57.7%, translating to almost €3m. Increased consumer purchases from overseas and new contracts have delivered respectable volume and revenue growth in key segments. Group total revenue rose by 1% to €40.1m, mainly attributable to an increase in the company’s inbound business activity as well as tariff revisions. Postal and logistics revenue represented 86% of total revenue, while the remaining revenue balance stemmed from the provision of non-postal/non-logistics services.

The board resolved to recommend for the approval of the Annual General Meeting the payment of a final net dividend of €0.024 nominal €0.125 share.

During the six-month period ending October 31, 2024, PG plc registered an increase in turnover of 0.5% at Group level. Growth was recorded in the franchise operations, with Zara and Zara Home sales recording an increase of 9.8% in turnover. The Group registered a profit after tax of €6.9m compared to €7.2m in the previous year, a decrease of 3.6%.

Computime Holdings plc announced the basis of acceptance, in respect of the offer of up to 22,987,600 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.10 each at an offer price of €0.45 per ordinary share. The company received applications for a total amount of 3,828,296 offer shares from institutional investors and other investors pursuant to the placement agreements and 3,682,400 offer shares from Authorised Financial Intermediaries participating in the Intermediaries’ Offer. All applications have been allocated in full, representing around 12% of the issued shares.

We wish all our readers a healthy and prosperous new year.

