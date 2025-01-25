Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index erased the previous week’s gain, having declined by 0.7%, to end the week at 8,378.328 points. A total of 20 equities were active, as one closed in the green, while 12 closed in negative territory. Total turnover reached €0.85m, spread across 149 deals.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index closed 0.2% higher at 1,190.253 points. Throughout the week, there were a total of 70 active bonds, with 26 heading north and 21 declining. The 3.5% Simonds Farsons Cisk plc Unsecured 2027 was the best performing issue, advancing by 3.2%, to close at €101.90, while the 4% International Hotel Investments plc Secured 2026 suffered the biggest decline, as it dropped by 2.7% to €98.73.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index headed north, recording a 0.4% gain, to end the week at 946.579 points. A total of 26 sovereign bonds were active, with 16 issues advancing and 10 heading south. The 4.00% MGS 2033 gained 1.1% and ended the week as the best performer at €106. On the other hand, the 3% MGS 2040 suffered the biggest drop, as it declined by 2.5%, closing at €97.55.

Top 10 market movements

The share price of Malta International Airport plc slipped by 1.6%, retreating from a three-year high, to close at €6.15. A total of 29,972 shares changed hands across 25 transactions, generating a turnover of €185,459.

Bank of Valletta plc dropped by 0.6% to close at €1.72. This equity was the most liquid, with 45 transactions involving 175,242 shares and a total trading value of €303,810. The share price ranged between a weekly high of €1.74 and a low of €1.71.

HSBC Bank Malta plc experienced a 1.4% decrease in its share price, closing at €1.40. The equity reached a weekly high of €1.40 and touched a low of €1.36. Trading activity was limited, as only two trades of 1,858 shares were exchanged. This resulted in a total trading value of only €2,553.

APS Bank plc recorded a 1.7% decline as it closed at €0.565. A total of 15 trades involving 156,000 shares worth €91,018 were traded during the week.

PG plc retracted by 2.6%, closing at €1.85. Trading activity included four deals with a volume of 4,000 shares, recording a trading value of €7,382.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was the sole positive performer, recording a 1.5% increase in its share price

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was the sole positive performer, recording a 1.5% increase in its share price, to close at a weekly high of €6.60. This movement resulted from six transactions with a combined value of €12,131.

M&Z plc (MZ) saw its share price drop by 3.5% over a single executed transaction involving 2,480 shares. The equity ended the week at €0.555.

International Hotel Investments plc joined the list of losers, with its share price falling by 0.9% to €0.426. Trading activity saw nine deals involving 62,533 shares, resulting in a turnover of €26,245.

Similarly, BMIT Technologies plc shed 3% to close the week at €0.32. Three transactions involving 35,125 shares generated a total turnover of €11,240.

The share price of GO plc remained stable at €2.60, despite touching an intra-week low of €2.58. A total of 36,579 shares were traded across 13 deals worth €94,544.

Announcements

HSBC Bank Malta plc announced that the agenda for the upcoming EGM includes a resolution authorising the disclosure of confidential information, as necessary, to offerors and transferors in connection with a potential substantial shareholding transaction.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel. 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.