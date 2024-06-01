Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index ended the week in positive territory, closing 0.6% lower at 8,143.962 points. A total of 21 issues were active, six of which headed north while another five closed in the opposite direction. The weekly total turnover reached €0.9m across 133 transactions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a 0.1% decline, as it closed at 1,175.782 points. A total of 68 issues were active, 22 of which traded higher while another 22 lost ground. The 3.75% Virtu Finance plc Unsecured € 2027 was the best performer, as it closed 3.2% higher at €98. On the other hand, the 4.50% The Ona plc Secured € 2028-2034 ended the week 4.9% lower at €95.11.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index retracted marginally by 0.2%, as it reached 906.125 points. Out of 17 active issues, two advanced while another 14 closed in the red. The 3% MGS 2040 (I) headed the list of gainers, as it closed at €96, equivalent to a positive 5.5% change. Conversely, the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) closed 2.1% lower at €80.80.

Top 10 market movements

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc saw a significant increase in its share price, rising by 5.9% to close at a weekly high of €7.15. Trading activity included the exchange of 13,683 shares across 18 deals, generating a total €94,127 in turnover.

Malta International Airport plc experienced a 0.9% increase in its equity price, closing at €5.65. MIA reached a weekly high of €5.75 and a low of €5.60. A total of 13 deals involving 19,866 shares worth €112,528 were executed.

PG plc added 1.6% to its share price, closing at a weekly high of €1.96. PG was the most liquid equity during the week, as four deals generated a total of €299,282 in turnover.

GO plc registered a 0.7% increase in its price per share, closing at a weekly high of €3.00. Eight deals involving 17,600 shares worth €52,592 were executed.

The share price of BMIT Technologies plc retracted to the €0.376 level, translating to a 1.1% decline. Six deals of 53,500 shares worth €18,715 were recorded.

Two transaction of 32,000 MedservRegis plc shares pushed the equity into the red. The equity’s share price declined by 3.3%, ending the week at €0.58.

M&Z plc was active on Wednesday, as two deals with a trading value of €3,658 saw the company’s share price shed 3.2% to end the week at €0.60.

Santumas Shareholdings plc plummeted by 7.0%, closing at €1.20. This was a result of two deals of 1,000 shares worth €1,200.

A single deal of just 400 Hili Properties plc shares pushed the share price into positive territory, ending the week at €0.216, a week-on-week increase of 2.9%.

MaltaPost plc experienced a 0.9% increase in its share price, closing at €0.46. Five trades on a volume of 15,683 shares were executed.

Company announcements

The board of Malita Investments plc announced that during the AGM held Thursday all of the resolutions were approved. A final net dividend of €5,128,835 or €0.02708 per share was approved.

The board of Trident Estates plc met and approved the annual financial report for the financial year ended January 31. The group registered a profit for the year of €1.1m, a decline of 84% when compared to the previous year’s profits.

GO plc announced that during its AGM all the proposed resolutions on the agenda were approved.

The board of BMIT Technologies plc announced that during its AGM all the resolutions on the agenda were approved.

The board of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc met and approved the annual financial report of the company and the group for the year ended January 31. The board has resolved to recommend for the approval of the AGM the distribution out of tax exempt profits of a final net dividend of €3.96m, or €0.11 per ordinary share.

MedservRegis plc held its AGM on Wednesday and approved all the resolutions. The interim report published earlier this week showed that the group’s overall revenue grew 15.4% from €14.9m in Q1 2023 to €17.2m in Q1 2024, driven by a strong increase in Oil Country Tubular Goods revenue.

Main Street Complex plc approved all the resolutions put forward at the company’s AGM. A final net dividend of €214,000 or €0.011 per share was approved.

The board of MaltaPost plc approved the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended March 31.

