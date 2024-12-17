Works on the major Msida Creek roadworks project are picking up the pace.

Infrastructure Malta said on Tuesday that workers are engaged in grounding 86 pillars which will form the basis of a new road linking Ta’ Xbiex Seafront with Pietà.

Also in this zone, sheet piles are being laid on the ground for a water channel.

The nearby quay wall is being strengthened ahead of dredging.

An impression of the Msida Creek project on completion.

In the coming days, part of the central strip at Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli (the regional road) will be removed to create space for two temporary lanes towards the Birkirkara bypass so that works can be carried out on the walls of this street.

Part of the southbound carriageway of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli will be closed tonight from 10pm to 5am for the application of temporary road line markings related to the project.

Over the coming weeks, trenching works will be carried out around the workers' monument for a stormwater channel.

A temporary street will be laid between the monument and the playground to facilitate traffic towards Rue D’Argens, a crucial step for the building of a new road linking Triq Ix-Xatt Tal-Pieta’ with Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

The Msida Creek Project is centred around the building of a new flyover intended to replace traffic light junctions and improve traffic flow.