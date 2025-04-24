Tomorrow evening (Friday April 25), St. John’s Co-Cathedral will become more than a historical landmark or a sacred space—it will serve as a stage for remembrance, reflection, and shared heritage. The world premiere of Il Grande Assedio di Malta del 1565 – Nascita di Valletta, composed and conducted by Maestro Pietro Cangiano and presented by the Embassy of Italy in collaboration with the Ministry of National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government and private sponsors, is a cultural tribute not only to Malta’s history but to the enduring friendship between our two nations.

Read the full story at Times2.