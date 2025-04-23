The Ta’ Qali concert space will be hosting a family-friendly festival to celebrate the Public Works Department’s craftsmanship.

The weekend festival, taking place on May 3 and 4, comes a few days after Workers’ Day. Public Works junior minister Omar Farrugia said the festival is also intended to celebrate the “strong work ethic” of the Maltese.

“Over the two days, we are inviting Maltese families to join us in celebrating the skilled work carried out by our dedicated Public Works employees in communities around the country,” he said.

The event will feature demonstrations of trades like woodworking, tile laying, and masonry, while also showcasing the work of Public Works employees.

“An interactive space will display the history of Public Works through the years, including a virtual reality (VR) experience of the Triton Fountain. There will also be family tours from the Concert Area to the Formal Garden, along with a range of exhibits for visitors to enjoy,” a statement from the secretariat said.

Farrugia said the festival will be held in a project developed and managed by the Public Works Department in the Concert Zone, part of the largest open and green space in our country.

Jason Micallef, who heads the Ta’ Qali National Park, said he is pleased to see the country’s largest open space being used for such activities.