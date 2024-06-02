A common misconception among citizens in society worldwide is that people involved in agriculture are not involved in higher education or the implementation of technology. This is a fallacy on two fronts.

The agricultural sector cannot adapt to the challenges of our times and survive without a proper understanding of what is happening at the soil and plant levels. This requires a combination of learning from experience and a formal education focusing on collecting data and developing solutions both in the lab and on the field.

In this respect, data collection and solution implementation require the use of various technological tools, from geographic information systems (the use of satellite imagery and computational tools to analyse geographically mapped data) to soil parameter monitoring (such as moisture level) underground with the help of mobile apps or more computationally intensive AI-generated prediction models.