When I was a kid, I remember Bud Spencer cracking (or popping) his knuckles before a fist fight.

I started doing that regularly (the popping, not getting into fist fights) and my mother scolded me and told me I will get arthritis later on in life if I persist with the habit. But is there any truth to this myth?

There are no definitive links between knuckle cracking and arthritis or any other medical condition.

Some studies imply knuckle cracking may lead to some hand swelling and weakness later in life, but again, there are no studies that prove this direct connection.

What causes our knuckles to “pop”? All joints are bathed in fluid. When a joint is “popped”, nitrogen bubbles are released, creating a popping sound. Additionally, the movement of ligaments around the joint can also cause a popping sound.

Some people claim popping their knuckles or their back brings them relief. This may be true if, in fact, the release of nitrogen takes stress off the joints; but then again, relief could also be a result of the stretching that is simultaneously taking place.

Once you crack your knuckles, it takes about 25 to 30 minutes for the gases to re-dissolve into the joint fluid. During this time, your knuckles will not crack.