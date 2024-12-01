It’s often assumed that the vibrant fireworks displays during Maltese festas cause less air pollution than the daily emissions from road traffic.This belief doesn’t hold up when we look at the data.

Research carried out in Malta and Gozo during the summer festa season revealed that fireworks significantly impact air quality. The study found that particulate matter (PM10) and metal concentrations – such as aluminum, barium, copper and strontium, commonly used in pyrotechnics – spiked dramatically during the festa period.

In fact, the levels of these pollutants during fireworks displays were often comparable to, or even higher than, those measured on heavily trafficked London roads.

Moreover, the presence of these pollutants are considered as potentially harmful carcinogens, adding a worrying dimension to the health implications of festa fireworks.

While traffic pollution is a constant challenge, the sharp increases in airborne particles and toxic metals during festas highlight the significant environmental and health concerns associated with these displays.

While fireworks remain a cherished tradition, exploring cleaner alternatives could help safeguard Malta’s air quality without dimming the sparkle of its celebrations.