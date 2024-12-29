A common myth claims that microwaves cause cancer because they ‘radiate’ food or emit harmful radiation.

This misunderstanding often stems from the term ‘radiation’, which some associate with harmful ionising radiation, like X-rays, that can damage our genetic material and lead to cancer.

However, microwaves use non-ionising radiation, which lacks the energy to alter our genes or cause mutations.

Instead, they work by causing water molecules in food to vibrate, generating heat to cook the food.

Another misconception is that microwaving makes food ‘radioactive’, which is scientifically incorrect.

The process only heats the food and does not alter its molecular structure in a harmful way.

Microwaves are also designed with safety measures, such as shielding, to prevent exposure to the radiation they generate.

When appropriately used, microwave ovens are safe and pose no cancer risk, debunking the myth that they are harmful.