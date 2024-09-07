Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma has appointed Nathalie Gatt Ellis president of the Gozitan branch of Catholic Action.

Gatt Ellis, a family doctor by profession, fills a position vacated by the death of Carmel Attard last February.

The Bishop appointed her on the recommendation of the Catholic Action’s Gozo directorate.

Born and raised in Victoria, Gatt Ellis’ rise to lead Gozo’s Catholic Action follows a family tradition: her father Rikkardu led the organisation between 1981 and his sudden death in 1985. She is married and has two children.

Catholic Action is made up of lay people who commit to work to fulfil the Church’s apostolic mission. It is one of five lay organisations working in Gozo to that end.