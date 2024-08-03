KRS Releasing is organising the 27th edition of National Cinema Day on August 10, with the support and participation of all cinemas in Malta and Gozo.

A variety of films, including the latest blockbuster releases, Deadpool & Wolverine, Longlegs, Harold and the Purple Crayon and Despicable Me 4, together with two new releases, Trap and Borderlands, will be screened on the day.

All cinemas will be offering reduced admission prices, with shows starting as early as 10am and running until late night.

For more information, e-mail info@krsmalta.com or call 2123 3178.