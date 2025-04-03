The fourth edition of the national STEM community fund for 2025 has been increased by 300 per cent compared to previous years to a total budget of €100,000.

Each winning project would receive up to €10,000 in financial aid.

The fund is applicable to schools, local councils, museums, NGOs, and other community groups who are invited to work with a STEM professional to create projects that are both scientifically innovative and of tangible and sustainable benefit to their communities.

In the 2024 edition, €24,000 in funding was distributed and a range of projects were supported that saw collaboration between community institutions and STEM professionals.

Applications for the 2025 edition of the National STEM Community Fund are open until May 23, 2025. Eligible organisations wishing to apply can obtain more information and submit their applications by contacting stemengagement.esplora@gov.mt