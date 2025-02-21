A new art training programme is being introduced in nine Active Ageing Centres offering the elderly an opportunity to hone their artistic talents and interact with others in a positive and inclusive environment.

The training programme will start next month in Zejtun, Marsascala, Santa Lucija, Luqa, Qormi, Santa Venera, Hamrun and Marsa, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Active Ageing and the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local government said on Friday in a joint statement.

Each centre will host five sessions of around two hours for a total of 50 sessions. At the end of the programme, the artworks produced will be exhibited.

“Art remains a means of therapy and of connecting generations," the Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Macolm Paul Agius said.

This programme is part of an agreement between the Active Ageing and Community Care and the Southern Regional Council. A total of 12 localities within the South Region will benefit from this project. In the areas where there is no Active Ageing Centre, a transport service will be provided by the Local Councils.