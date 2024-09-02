They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but what you listen to while enjoying your morning routine is just as essential. Whether you’re sipping your first cup of coffee or pouring out your favourite cereal, 89.7 Bay has you covered with the announcement of a new radio breakfast show: Jamie & Taryn on Bay Breakfast.

Starting today September 2, the dynamic duo is set to become the new voices of Bay Breakfast, airing from Monday to Friday, from 6am to 10am. Jamie and Taryn bring an infectious energy to the airwaves, making them the perfect morning companions for early risers and those just trying to get through the morning rush. With a mix of witty banter, special guest interviews, and a playlist that will get you moving, this show promises to make every morning a little brighter.

Whether you’re getting ready for work, stuck in traffic, or just easing into your day, Jamie and Taryn will ensure your mornings are off to a great start. So tune in to catch Jamie & Taryn on Bay Breakfast, where the start of the day is always an adventure.