The Psychology Department of the Gozo General Hospital will be holding a series of educational group sessions for patients with Parkinson’s as well as their carers. The sessions, held on a monthly basis, will amount to five.

The topics to be treated will include mental health, medication, movement and exercise, nutrition, handling of patients when getting in and out of bed, as well as falls prevention. Lectures will be given by experts in the field, including neurologist Adrian Pace, physiotherapists Antonella Garcia and Lorna Grech, nutritionist Manuel Attard, occupational therapist Maria Borg and psychology professionals Laner Cassar and Rebecca Xerri.

The first session will be held on Friday, November 8, while the remaining sessions will be held on December 6, January 10, February 7, March 7 and April 4. The lectures, to be held at the lecture room of Gozo General Hospital, will be held between 9.30am and 11.15am.

Service users and their carers can register by calling 2344 6172 or 2344 6322 or by e-mailing pauline.vella.1@contractors.gov.mt.